Lil Wayne's Viral Tweet About Luka Doncic

Lil Wayne sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic during Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Texas, and during the game rapper Lil Wayne sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic.

The tweet is going viral on Twitter, and has over 13,000 likes in less than one hour.

The Suns have a 2-1 advantage in the series, so a win for them can give them a commanding 3-1 lead.

As for the Mavs, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, which essentially turn it into a three-game series.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

As for the Suns, they finished the regular season as the best team in the NBA and got the top seed in the Western Conference.

They made the NBA Finals last year, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Related stories on NBA basketball