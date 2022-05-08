Skip to main content

Lil Wayne's Viral Tweet About Luka Doncic

Lil Wayne sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic during Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Texas, and during the game rapper Lil Wayne sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic. 

The tweet is going viral on Twitter, and has over 13,000 likes in less than one hour. 

The Suns have a 2-1 advantage in the series, so a win for them can give them a commanding 3-1 lead.     

As for the Mavs, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, which essentially turn it into a three-game series.  

This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

As for the Suns, they finished the regular season as the best team in the NBA and got the top seed in the Western Conference. 

They made the NBA Finals last year, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18150077_168388303_lowres
News

Lil Wayne's Viral Tweet About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17925854_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry And Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_17955654_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jae Crowder's Updated Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18227963_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Ja Morant's Injury

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17781440_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jae Crowder's Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Final Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Grizzlies-Warriors Game 3 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18224257_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Celtics-Bucks Game 3 On Saturday

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago