Lil Wayne's Viral Tweet About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Texas, and during the game rapper Lil Wayne sent out a tweet about Luka Doncic.
The tweet is going viral on Twitter, and has over 13,000 likes in less than one hour.
The Suns have a 2-1 advantage in the series, so a win for them can give them a commanding 3-1 lead.
As for the Mavs, a win would tie up the series at 2-2, which essentially turn it into a three-game series.
This is the first time that the Mavs have been to the second-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
As for the Suns, they finished the regular season as the best team in the NBA and got the top seed in the Western Conference.
They made the NBA Finals last year, but lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.