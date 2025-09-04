List of Ben Simmons’ Rumored Market After Shocking Update
Ben Simmons is one of the top players remaining on the NBA free agency market.
While the expectation was that Simmons would soon find a team that suits him best, a recent report from the New York Post suggested that taking at least the 2025-2026 season off was an option he could consider.
via NY Post: “Ben Simmons has generated interest from the Knicks and another team but is also questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season, The Post has learned.”
At this point, the New York Knicks seem to be Simmons’ most prominent suitor. As they’ve been in the market for a backup guard, the defensive value that the former No. 1 pick brings to the table hasn’t been overlooked by the Eastern Conference contenders.
A Quick Look at Simmons’ Free Agency Market
Boston Celtics
Joining the Boston Celtics would be an ironic move for Simmons. Considering he played for the Philadelphia 76ers for so many seasons, Simmons generated plenty of criticism from Boston fans over the years, due to the fact that he was a division rival, who often found himself on the wrong end of the scoreboard when playing against the Celtics.
With the Celtics facing a major injury concern in 2025-2026, expectations aren’t sky-high this year. The Celtics have wiggle room to try out some new ideas, and seeing what Simmons has left in the tank was something they reportedly considered.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings are known to be in the mix for a backup point guard. The position was a major target for them heading into the start of free agency, and the starting position was quickly resolved as the Kings brought in Dennis Schroder from the Detroit Pistons via sign-and-trade.
Now, Sacramento is on the hunt for a backup, and it’s been suggested that Simmons is an option, as well as the former MVP guard Russell Westbrook. At this point, there’s been more smoke around Westbrook’s name when it comes to the Kings.
According to the Post, the Knicks are reportedly in a two-team market of Simmons suitors right now. It’s unclear if the second team is the Celtics, Kings, or another mystery suitor.
Simmons carries seven seasons of experience with him. He’s a three-time All-Star with an extensive injury history. He played in four seasons with the Sixers, and wrapped up his third year with the Brooklyn Nets early last year, before joining the Los Angeles Clippers.
In 383 games, Simmons has posted averages of 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game throughout his career.