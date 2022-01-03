Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater
    Publish date:

    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

    Lonzo Ball sent out a tweet after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards on DeMar DeRozan's buzzer beater.
    Author:

    Lonzo Ball sent out a tweet after the Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards on DeMar DeRozan's buzzer beater.

    The Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Saturday night by a score of 120-119.   

    DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater to give the Bulls a win, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls. 

    After the shot, Lonzo Ball, who was out for the game due to health and safety protocols, sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.  

    The tweet from Ball said: "AHHHHHHHHHHHHH @DeMar_DeRozan

    With the win over the Wizards the Bulls advanced to 24-10 in their first 34 games, and have now overtaken the Brooklyn Nets as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Nets lost in Brooklyn to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 on Saturday, which makes them a full game behind the Bulls now.   

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
    News

    Draymond Green's Status For Heat-Warriors Game On Monday

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Golden State Warriors Waived A Player On Sunday

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17387724_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17047464_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Knicks Are Reportedly Signing A Former Bulls Star

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17269930_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Timberwolves Injury Report For Sunday

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17407809_168388303_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Starting Lineup On Sunday

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Official Status For Timberwolves Game On Sunday

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic And Bol Bol's Highlight Is Going Viral

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

    12 hours ago