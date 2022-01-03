Here's What Lozno Ball Tweeted After DeMar DeRozan's Buzzer Beater

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Saturday night by a score of 120-119.

DeMar DeRozan hit a buzzer beater to give the Bulls a win, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bulls.

After the shot, Lonzo Ball, who was out for the game due to health and safety protocols, sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below.

The tweet from Ball said: "AHHHHHHHHHHHHH @DeMar_DeRozan"

With the win over the Wizards the Bulls advanced to 24-10 in their first 34 games, and have now overtaken the Brooklyn Nets as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets lost in Brooklyn to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 on Saturday, which makes them a full game behind the Bulls now.

