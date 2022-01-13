Skip to main content
Watch Lonzo Ball's Amazing Lob To Zach LaVine

Lonzo Ball threw a great lob to Zach LaVine during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, and the game is between the two best teams in the Eastern Conference. 

The Bulls came into the game with a 27-11 record, and the Nets came in at 25-14 just 2.5 games behind the Bulls.   

During the game in Chicago, Lonzo Ball threw an amazing lob to Zach LaVine, who dunked the ball. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA. 

After missing the playoffs every year since 2017, the Bulls appear likely to be a playoff team, and the additions of Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, have been brilliant.

The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but are expected to be a team contending for a title. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

 

