Watch Lonzo Ball's Amazing Lob To Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, and the game is between the two best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls came into the game with a 27-11 record, and the Nets came in at 25-14 just 2.5 games behind the Bulls.

During the game in Chicago, Lonzo Ball threw an amazing lob to Zach LaVine, who dunked the ball.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.

After missing the playoffs every year since 2017, the Bulls appear likely to be a playoff team, and the additions of Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan, have been brilliant.

The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season, but are expected to be a team contending for a title.

