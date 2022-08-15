Skip to main content
LOOK: Alex Caruso Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post



Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and won the NBA Championship together in 2020.
Recently, LeBron James posted a photo to Instagram of his two sons Bryce and Bronny. 

James wrote in the caption: "WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥. My damn boys!! 🥺🥺Partners In Crime!! #YoungKings🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑 @bronny @_justbryce 📸 @brian.bosche"

There are over one million likes, and thousands of comments on the post.

One of the people who commented was Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. 

Alex Caruso's Comment 

Last week, James sent out a tweet about his two sons playing together. 

James: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

The picture also went viral on Twitter, and was captured by Brian Bosché. 

Caruso and James were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers for three seasons. 

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

This past season was Caruso's first season playing for the Bulls, and they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. 

As for the Lakers, they had a very bad season. 

They went just 33-49, and were the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

In addition to James, they also have Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, so the lackluster season was a huge surprise. 

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

Even at 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. 

