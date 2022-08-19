LOOK: DeMar DeRozan's Tweet Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
On Friday, Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet that is going viral. DeRozan has also played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.
On Friday, Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet that is going viral. 

DeRozan: "Man, this one of them nights I be havin' good days Then I be havin' days where it just hit me like a ton of bricks Stay focused…"

The former USC star is coming off his first season playing in Chicago for the Bulls. 

He averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game, and was named to his fifth All-Star Game.

In addition to making the All-Star Game, he was also named a starter. 

The Bulls came out hot at the beginning of the season, but as the year went on they faded.

One of the reasons that they slowed down was losing Lonzo Ball to injury.

The star point guard only played in 35 regular season games, and missed the NBA Playoffs.

At the end of the season, the Bulls finished as the sixth seed in the east.

They did not have to play in the play-in tournament, but they did not have home-court advantage and had to face off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks beat them with ease in just five games. 

While the season coming to an end like that had to be disappointing, they still made huge process as an organization.

That was the first time the Bulls had made the postseason since 2017 when they had Rajon Rondo, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade on the roster.

If healthy, the Bulls are a team to keep an eye on next season. 

