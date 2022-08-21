LOOK: Austin Rivers Tweeted Something

Skip to main content
Austin Rivers sent out a tweet on Saturday night. The NBA veteran has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards over his career. He is now on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Saturday night, NBA veteran Austin Rivers sent out a tweet. 

Rivers: "Seattle should have a team…there’s legit love and passion for the game up there. Look how they show out for a pro am game…."

The 30-year-old guard was referring to the pro-am game that took place in Seattle on Saturday. 

Jamal Crawford's pro-am league (TheCrawsOver) had several NBA players play in it including LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics). 

Tons of fans were seen waiting outside the event to get in before it started. 

As for Rivers, he was the tenth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Duke. 

He has played in the NBA for last ten seasons, and has career averages of 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in 655 regular season games. 

He has also played in 60 career playoff games.

Over the course of his career, he has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards. 

This offseason, he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Timberwolves are one of the most intriguing teams coming into the 2023 NBA season.

This past season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018, and they had a loaded roster that featured D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.  

In July, they made a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz to add All-Star center Rudy Gobert to their team.  

They are likely going to be a contender this season. 

