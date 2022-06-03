Ben Simmons Instagram Post On Thursday

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sent out an Instagram post with several phots on Thursday evening. The three-time All-Star did not play in a game this season for either the Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sent out a post from his Instagram account with several photos.

The former LSU standout did not play in a game this season for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Nets.

He had made the NBA All-Star in three straight seasons prior to this year.

The 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets at the trading deadline in blockbuster deal that sent 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to Philadelphia.

Harden and the 76ers lost in the second-round of the playoffs, while the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round.

The Nets have had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant active on the roster for two seasons, and they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

If Simmons is healthy next season, the big-three that they have is arguably the most talented in the league.

Related stories on NBA basketball