Skip to main content

LOOK: Ben Simmons Viral Instagram Post

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sent out an Instagram post with several phots on Thursday evening. The three-time All-Star did not play in a game this season for either the Nets or the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, who are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons sent out a post from his Instagram account with several photos.   

The former LSU standout did not play in a game this season for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Nets.

He had made the NBA All-Star in three straight seasons prior to this year. 

The 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets at the trading deadline in blockbuster deal that sent 2018 NBA MVP James Harden to Philadelphia. 

Harden and the 76ers lost in the second-round of the playoffs, while the Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round. 

The Nets have had Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant active on the roster for two seasons, and they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs. 

If Simmons is healthy next season, the big-three that they have is arguably the most talented in the league. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17868072_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Instagram Post On Thursday

By Ben Stinar59 seconds ago
USATSI_11566790_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma And Alex Caruso's Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18423685_168388303_lowres
News

Should Warriors Hit "Panic Button" After Game 1 Loss In NBA Finals?

By Brett Siegel38 minutes ago
USATSI_18424392_168388303_lowres
News

Alex Caruso's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_18423694_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: What Celtics Game 1 Victory Against Golden State Means For Rest Of Series

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18425611_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Posted To His Instagram Story After Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of 3 Celebrities At Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18425604_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago