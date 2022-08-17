LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Full 2022-23 Schedule

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced their full schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Nets made a Twitter thread with pictures of the games they will play in each month of the season.

The franchise is coming off a very interesting season where they had been expected to be a title contender.

They finished the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are an elite team who made the NBA Finals, but getting swept in the first-round by any team is shocking considering the Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Irving and Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but have only played the last two seasons together because Durant was hurt for the first season.

Their tenure in Brooklyn has been a massive failure so far as they have only won just one playoff series.

Over the offseason, there has also been a lot of rumors regarding the future of their stars.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic also dropped a huge report about Durant's latest meeting with ownership.

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."