LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet A Video Of Kyrie Irving

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet with a video of Kyrie Irving playing basketball.

Irving had done a basketball event in New Jersey on Thursday night.

The Nets are coming off a disappointing season where they were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

This was Irving's third season playing with Brooklyn, and the tenure has not gone as planned so far.

Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest last year, but the team has only won just one playoff series in the last three seasons.

Not to mention, in two of those season they have also had Kevin Durant on the floor.

As a duo, Durant and Irving form one of the most talented rosters in the history of the NBA.

However, the result have not been good.

This offseason has created a lot of drama, because Durant requested a trade from the team on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of right now, Durant still remains on the Nets.

The 2022-23 season is still several months away, but it will be interesting to see what transpires between now and training camp.

Durant has also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors in addition to the Nets.

Meanwhile, Irving has played for the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.