LOOK: Brooklyn Nets Tweet Video Of Kyrie Irving

On Wednesday, The Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet with a highlight video of superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

Nets: "Got lost in the sauce @KyrieIrving| #NBAHandlesWeek"

Irving is coming off another stellar individual season where he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

This was his 11th season in the NBA.

He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Cleveland, he made the NBA Finals three times in a row from 2015-17, and in 2016 they won the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

Irving and LeBron James formed one of the best duos in the history of the NBA.

When they beat the Warriors they completed the biggest comeback ever in the NBA Finals (they had been trailing 3-1 and won three games in a row).

After the Cavs, Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics where he would play for two seasons before signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019 as a free agent.

Irving teamed up with Kevin Durant, and they had been expected to compete for titles.

Durant missed the first season due to injury, so they have played the last two seasons together.

They have won just one playoff series, and this past year they were swept in the first-round of the playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

The Celtics ended up making it to the NBA Finals where they lost to Steph Curry and the Warriors.