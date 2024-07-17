LOOK: Caitlin Clark-Themed NASCAR Hitting Racetrack at Brickyard 400
A Caitlin Clark-themed car will be hitting the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for NASCAR's Brickyard 400 event. Stewart-Haas Racing unveiled that an image of the Indiana Fever rookie will be on the hood of Josh Berry's No. 4 car.
"Raining 3s with the No. 4," Stewart-Haas Racing wrote on X. "(Josh Berry) will race at Indianapolis with Panini America and Indiana Fever star (Caitlin Clark)."
The image of Clark on the car features her wearing her Iowa uniform. While with the Hawkeyes, she scored 3,951 points in her career, breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record, previously held by LSU's Pete Maravich.
Clark also led Iowa to three consecutive Big Ten Tournament titles (2022-24) and back-to-back trips to the National Championship Game (2023 and 2024). The Fever selected Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, Clark's image on Berry's car is part of her deal with Panini. The Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It's fitting that Clark's image will appear on the No. 4 car, as driver Josh Berry is also in his rookie season on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. The 23-year-old has participated in 21 with races with four finishes in the top-10 and two finishes inside the top-five.
Clark is enjoying a strong rookie campaign in Indianapolis. She's averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-leading 7.8 assists per contest through 25 games. She's also averaging 1.5 steals.
Clark was also named a WNBA All-Star in her first season with the Fever. After an outstanding start to the season, she was named the league's Rookie of the Month in May.
You'll be able to catch the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET with the race airing on NBC.