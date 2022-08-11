Skip to main content
LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted Something To Instagram

LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted Something To Instagram

On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony posted a video to Instagram. Anthony played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, but the best years of his career were with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Carmelo Anthony posted a video to Instagram. 

Anthony wrote in the caption: "B-More 🙌🏿 Nothing but love for my city. Tomorrow isn’t promised, so we gotta keep making an impact TODAY. #STAYME7O"

The ten-time NBA All-Star is coming off playing his first season for the Los Angeles Lakers this past year.  

He averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range. 

The 38-year-old is no longer the superstar that he was earlier in his career, but he is still a very solid role player.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was a huge surprise considering the roster featured LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. 

Anthony has also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

The best years of his career came on the Knicks and Nuggets. 

He was the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse, and in 2009 he led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals. 

With the Knicks, he took them to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the franchise has yet to make it that far since then. 

Overall, he has had an outstanding individual career, and will more than likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer after he retires. 

USATSI_16966016_168388303_lowres
News

Why A Nets-76ers Trade Involving Kevin Durant Doesn't Make Much Sense

By Brett Siegel17 seconds ago
USATSI_17218488_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Carmelo Anthony Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17543553_168388303_lowres (1)
Lifestyle

LOOK: Russell Westbrook's Instagram Story On Thursday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18569355_168388303_lowres
News

Hilarious Video Of Golden State Warriors Star Getting Hypnotized

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17977375_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Responds On Twitter To A Report About Him

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_7048376_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: NBA Retires Bill Russell's No. 6 Across The League

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18278435_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The World

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15305642_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: 5x Pro-Bowl Wide Receiver Comments On Ja Morant's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_9231178_168388303_lowres
News

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal "Classic Edition" Uniforms For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago