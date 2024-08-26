LOOK: Chicago Sky Introduce New Mascot
There's a new mascot walking around the Windy City. On Monday, the Chicago Sky introduced "Sky the Lioness," who will serve as the team's new mascot moving forward.
Skye will make her debut for the WNBA franchise on Wednesday, Aug. 28 when Chicago hosts the Washington Mystics. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. She will be sporting No. 00 on her jersey,
"The lioness was chosen to embody strength, feminine power, grace, and the courage to overcome obstacles, qualities that the Chicago Sky consistently showcase," the team's website says. "A lioness is a fierce female feline that walks the safari with authority, while nurturing the pack and defending against predators.
"The lioness’ resilience and authority are respected and honored. Lions also have a strong connection to the city of Chicago, as iconic guardians of the Art Institute of Chicago and strong supporters of the Sky’s 2021 championship when they donned Sky jerseys."
Although Chicago is 11-18 on the season, the Sky are in the hunt for a spot in the WNBA playoffs. Plus, there's a lot of hype around the future of the franchise with rookies Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese expected to take the organization to new heights.
“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Skye the Lioness to Sky fans this season and deliver on passionate fan requests to create a mascot that fully represents the Chicago Sky,” said Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky’s chief marketing officer.
“At a time of tremendous momentum in the WNBA, we know Skye will connect with fans and create new engagement opportunities throughout Skytown. We thank Tom, Randy, and Jeremy for their excellent design, build, and collaboration. We also appreciate Sky Guy for his years of service and his commitment to sharing his expertise with Skye.”