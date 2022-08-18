LOOK: DeAndre Jordan Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post

Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul made a post to Instagram.

Paul captioned his post: I love the beautiful Black young lady you are and even more the one you are becoming!! Daddy loves you forever!! Double digits!!! Can’t believe it…Happy Birthday baby girl 🤎♾ #10"

There are tons of likes and comments on the post, and one of the people who left a comment was DeAndre Jordan.

DeAndre Jordan's Comment

Jordan and Paul were teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers for six seasons.

Paul, Jordan and Blake Griffin formed one of the most exciting trios in basketball.

While the talent on the roster was loaded, the Clippers never got past the second-round of the NBA Playoffs during that stretch.

Right now, Paul is on the Suns and he just led them to the NBA Finals in 2021.

This past season, he helped them have the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

Even at 37-years-old, he is still one of the best guards in the entire NBA.

As for Jordan, he played in 48 games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The 34-year-old signed with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason.

During his time playing with Paul on the Clippers were the best seasons of his 14-year career.

In 2017, he made the only All-Star Game of his career.