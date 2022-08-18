Skip to main content
LOOK: DeAndre Jordan Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post

LOOK: DeAndre Jordan Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post

DeAndre Jordan commented on Chris Paul's Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers for several years. Right now, Paul is on the Phoenix Suns and Jordan is on the Denver Nuggets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul made a post to Instagram. 

Paul captioned his post: I love the beautiful Black young lady you are and even more the one you are becoming!! Daddy loves you forever!! Double digits!!! Can’t believe it…Happy Birthday baby girl 🤎♾ #10

There are tons of likes and comments on the post, and one of the people who left a comment was DeAndre Jordan.  

DeAndre Jordan's Comment 

DeAndre Jordan's Comment 

Jordan and Paul were teammates on the Los Angeles Clippers for six seasons. 

Paul, Jordan and Blake Griffin formed one of the most exciting trios in basketball. 

While the talent on the roster was loaded, the Clippers never got past the second-round of the NBA Playoffs during that stretch.   

Right now, Paul is on the Suns and he just led them to the NBA Finals in 2021. 

This past season, he helped them have the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.  

Even at 37-years-old, he is still one of the best guards in the entire NBA. 

As for Jordan, he played in 48 games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers. 

He averaged 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. 

The 34-year-old signed with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason. 

During his time playing with Paul on the Clippers were the best seasons of his 14-year career. 

In 2017, he made the only All-Star Game of his career. 

USATSI_7773546_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: DeAndre Jordan Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17449951_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's VIRAL Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17322022_168388303_lowres
News

The Dallas Mavericks Have Signed A Former New York Knicks Player

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18218009_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: James Harden Tweets Out Amazing Photo

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17501362_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Something

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_8402917_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kendrick Perkins Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17295052_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18042569_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Phoenix Suns Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18060820_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Lonzo Ball Posted Something To Instagram

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago