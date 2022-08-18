LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A 4-Word Tweet

On Thursday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with four words.

Mitchell is coming off another stellar season where he averaged 25.9 points per game.

The former Louisville star also made his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game.

Once again, the Jazz had a solid regular season.

They finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but also (once again) fell short in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round in six games.

Doncic had actually missed the first three games of the series, but the Jazz did not capitalize and they were down 1-2 after the first three games.

The Mavs ended up beating the Phoenix Suns in the second-round, and making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

In 2021, the Jazz had the best record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In all five seasons that Mitchell has been in the NBA, he has helped the Jazz make the playoffs.

However, they have yet to make it out of the second-round, and go on a real deep playoff run.

This offseason, the Jazz traded away a franchise cornerstone in All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

They sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that netted them tons of players and draft-picks.

Now, they will have to decide if they want to enter a rebuild or instead retool the roster.