LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A Tweet About Bronny James

On Monday, Bronny James (son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James) threw down a huge dunk.

The video is going viral all over Twitter and Instagram, and one of the people who sent out a tweet about it was Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Bronny is 17-years-old, and he will graduate high school in the summer of 2023.

As for Mitchell, he is coming off another fantastic season.

The former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points per game, and made the All-Star Game for the third straight season.

At 25-years-old, he has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, and one of the top shooting guards.

The Jazz had another solid regular season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.

However, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

They have been a good regular season team, but have failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Over the offseason, they made a huge change to the roster when they traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz will now have to decide if they want to enter into a full rebuild mode, or retool the roster around Mitchell.

Mitchell is entering his sixth season in the NBA next year.