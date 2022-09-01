Skip to main content
LOOK: Donovan Mitchell's Stats When Playing In Cleveland Over His Career

Multiple reports have announced that Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers, so now it's time to look at how he has done when playing in Cleveland.
The 2023 NBA season does not begin for another 47 days, but on Thursday major news was reported. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (and others) have reported that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Mitchell was the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, and he has spent his entire five-year career with the franchise. 

In all five seasons they have made the NBA Playoffs, and in each of the last three seasons he has been named an All-Star. 

Since the Jazz are in the Western Conference, and the Cavs are in the Eastern Conference, he has not played in Cleveland many times. 

According to StatMuse, he has played five games on the road against the Cavs. 

In those five games, he has very impressive averages of 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. 

He also shot 58.2% from the field and 56.3% from the three-point range. 

The Cavs won the first game in 2017, but in each of the last four times Mitchell has played in Cleveland the Jazz won. 

In the most recent game he played in Cleveland (December 5, 2021), he went off for 35 points, three rebounds and six assists. 

Therefore, he has played very well in the short sample of size of games in their arena. 

Mitchell has career averages of 23.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

Last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. 

