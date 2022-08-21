LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Tweets Out 4 Photos

On Sunday, Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet with four photos.

Mitchell: "I had an amazing time at @RuckerPark155 with my @adidashoops #adidasLegacy family! The energy and crowd were incredible. Can’t wait to share more #DONISSUE4 soon. @adidashoops #createdwithadidas"

The 25-year-old guard is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 25.9 points per game, and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the five seasons that Mitchell has been in the NBA, they have made the playoffs every year.

However, they have yet to make a deep run.

In 2021, they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

Yet, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Over the offseason, they made a big change when they traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves sent the Jazz tons of players and draft-picks.

The Jazz will now have to decide if they want to enter into a full on rebuilding mode, or retool the roster.

There have been many reports about the possibility of Mitchell being traded (one of the latest comes from Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic on August 16).

Charania of The Athletic on August 16: "After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba."