LOOK: Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Instagram Post

LOOK: Former Lakers Teammate Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Dennis Schroder left a comment on LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. This past season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
Recently, LeBron James posted a video to Instagram of the incredible dunk his 17-year-old son Bronny had in a game.

There are tons of likes and comments on the post, and one of the people who left a comment was Dennis Schroder.

Dennis Schroder's Comment 

Schroder and James were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021 season. 

The veteran point guard had a solid season putting up 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

However, the Lakers were unable to defend their 2020 NBA Championship, and lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns.

This past season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

He began his season with the Celtics (the team he left the Lakers for in free agency), and then was traded to the Rockets during the season.

In 64 games, he averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assits per game.

Right now, he is a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign. 

As for James, he is coming off a very impressive season where he put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest at 37-years-old.

Yet, the Lakers did not have a good season at all.

They went just 33-49, and finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament, which was a huge let down considering their roster.

