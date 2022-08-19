LOOK: Former Nets Teammate Comments On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

Recently, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made a beautiful post to Instagram.

Irving captioned his post: "VIII•XVIII @goldennn_xo Happy Journey around the UNIVERSE Mama Bear ♾ I love you and I am eternally grateful we get to spend our lives together. You have taught me so much about Balance, Love, Trust, Community and Forgiveness. 🥂’s to More memories and laughter with you.

It’s been an honor to see you become a Mother and raise Kaire, and I am grateful I get to experience all of the growth with YOU. Thank you for everything my love. Continue to be a LIGHT And illuminate the path creator put in front of you."

There are thousands of likes and comments on the post, and one of the people who left a comment was Alize Johnson.

Alize Johnson's Comment

Johnson played on the Nets with Irving during the 2020-21 season.

That was the best year of his career, and he averaged 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 18 games.

He also had 20 points and 21 rebounds in a single game.

He's also played for the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards.

Last season, he averaged 1.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23 games for the Bulls, Wizards and Pelicans.

On August 16, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Johnson agreed to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Woj: "Free agent F Alize Johnson has agreed on a one-year, $2 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Johnson gives some depth to the Spurs’ frontcourt."