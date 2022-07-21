LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo, and the post is going viral on Twitter.

Antetokounmpo tweeted a photo of himself in the middle of a workout, and the post has nearly 72,000 likes.

The two-time MVP had another phenomenal season, but the Bucks came up short in the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round in just five games, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round.

Now, they did play the entire series without their second best scoring option (Khris Middleton), and they took the Celtics to seven games.

From a moral standpoint, it still showed that they are one of the elite teams in all of the league.

The Celtics ended up making the NBA Finals, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Therefore, the Bucks took the Eastern Conference champs to seven games without their second most important player.

In 2021, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to his first NBA Finals (and first NBA Championship).

They beat Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Antetokounmpo is just 27-years-old and already has one of the best resumes in the history of the league.

He is also a Defensive Player of The Year and Finals MVP in addition to the two league MVP's and six All-Star trips.

There is no question that as he enters his prime, he has a chance to be one of the 20 best players to ever play in the NBA.