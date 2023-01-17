LOOK: Golden State Warriors Arrive At The White House

The Golden State Warriors are at the White House on Tuesday to commemorate their 2022 NBA Championship.

Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons (they have also made the NBA Finals six times in that span).

On Monday, they beat the Washington Wizards 127-118, led by Steph Curry's 41 points.

The Warriors won't play their next game until Thursday night in Massachusetts against the Celtics.

In addition, this was their only trip to Washington, D.C., of the season.

Therefore, the Warriors are visiting the White House on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their 2022 title.

The Warriors' Twitter account has already posted a video of team members (and their families) walking into the White House.

They also posted a clip of Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala talking about how many times they have been to the White House.

The defending NBA Champions originally got off to a slow start to the season, but they have been playing better as of late.

Over the last ten games, they are 6-4, and the Warriors are also 17-5 in 22 games at home.

However, their biggest struggles have come on the road, where they are just 5-17 in 22 games.

Right now, the Warriors are 22-22 in 44 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 8.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies (who are both tied for first) and 3.0 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed.