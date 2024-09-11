LOOK: Indiana Farm Creates Caitlin Clark Corn Maze
Basketball heroes get treated a little bit different in the hoops-loving state of Indiana. Caitlin Clark is learning that pretty quickly in her first year with the Indiana Fever. One farm located in Hobart, Ind. has dedicated a corn maze in No. 22's honor.
County Line Orchard has created a Caitlin Clark-themed corn maze for the autumn season. It's an image of Clark holding a basketball, wearing her No. 22 Fever jersey. The maze also reads, "We (love) Caitlin Clark."
WTHR in Indianapolis shared an image of the maze:
County Line Orchard is located about 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis. With Clark's popularity, it will likely bring in plenty of Hoosier and Hawkeye visitors this fall. The farm opened on Aug. 28 and will remain open through Halloween.
There's plenty of time to navigate your way through this maze.
Clark has been enjoying a sensational rookie campaign with the Fever this season. She's set numerous WNBA records and is Indiana's leader in scoring (19.2 points per game) and assists (8.5 assists per game). She's also averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.
In July, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double, and has now done it twice during the 2024 season. She set the league's rookie record for made 3-pointers and assists. She also set the league's all-time single-game assist record prior to the WNBA All-Star game, dropping 19 dimes against the Dallas Wings.
Clark is a three-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, a three-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week and the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August. She was also a WNBA All-Star.
All of this success comes after a tremendous career at Iowa, in which she led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the National Championship Game (2023, 2024) and broke the NCAA's all-time scoring record in both men's and women's basketball, scoring 3,951 points.
Most importantly, though, Clark and the Fever have been red-hot since the WNBA's Olympic break. Since the return in August, Indiana has an 8-2 record and has secured a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.