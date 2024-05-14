LOOK: Indiana Fever Unveil New Court to Celebrate 25 Seasons
The Indiana Fever are celebrating their 25th WNBA season with a new court. On Tuesday, hours prior to the team's season opener against the Connecticut Sun, the team unveiled the new hardwood at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Fever got their start in 2000, just three seasons after the WNBA launched in 1997. This season marks the 25-year anniversary of the franchise, which has won three conference titles and one WNBA championship (2012).
On Tuesday, the official social media team of the Fever released videos and photos of the new-look court.
"Celebrating our bright future and rich history," the Fever wrote on X. "We're entering our 25th anniversary season with a brand new court."
Here's a peek at the fresh surface inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pretty stylish, isn't it?
The new court also comes as the Fever begin a new era in the WNBA. Indiana has selected the No. 1 pick in the draft each of the past two seasons, landing Aliyah Boston in 2023 and Caitlin Clark in 2024. With that combination, there's a lot of hype surrounding the future of the franchise.
Indiana begins the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, May 14, playing the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on ESPN 2, ESPN-plus and Disney-plus.
The Fever will play their first regular season home game on their brand new court on Thursday, May 16. Indiana will host the New York Liberty in Clark's regular season debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
RELATED WNBA STORIES
CAITLIN CLARK MAKES WNBA DEBUT: No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut on Tuesday night as the Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun. She'll be playing in front of a sellout crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena. Here's how you can tune in for Tuesday's action. CLICK HERE