LOOK: Isaiah Thomas Posts A Photo With LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas posted a photo to his Instagram story with former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James. Thomas played for the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks and Lakers last season, but the best years of his career came with the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. James is currently on the Lakers, and next season will be his 20th in the NBA.
Recently, NBA star Isaiah Thomas posted a photo to his Instagram story with LeBron James.   

The two were teammates for part one of one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

Thomas had been traded from the Boston Celtics to the Cavs as part of the blockbuster deal that sent superstar Kyrie Irving to the Celtics in the summer of 2017.

They were also teammates for four games on the Los Angeles Lakers this past season. 

Isaiah Thomas' Instagram Story 

The two were recently seen together in Seattle, Washington, when both played in Jamal Crawford's pro-am league, the CrawsOver (that is where the photo in his story is from). 

At one point, Thomas was one of the best players in the NBA, but injuries derailed the prime of his career. 

Last season, the 33-year-old averaged 8.4 points per contest in 22 games for the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Lakers. 

The best years of his career came when he played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Celtics.

He began his career in Sacramento, where he played three seasons. 

Following the Kings, he played part of a season with the Suns, and then he was on the Celtics for part of three seasons. 

With the Celtics, he was an All-Star in both of the full seasons that he played there, and in 2017 he averaged 28.9 points per game.

The Celtics also made the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to James and the Cavs.

After that season, is when he was traded to the Cavs, but he would only play in 15 games for the franchise. 

