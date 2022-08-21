LOOK: Ja Morant Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard sent out a tweet.

The post already has over 1,000 likes in just a few hours.

Morant is coming off playing his third season in the NBA after being the second overall pick by the Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He won the Rookie of The Year Award in 2020, and led the Grizzlies to the NBA Playoffs in 2021.

This past season, he made his first career All-Star Game, and won his first playoffs series.

The Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference, so they were one of the elite teams in the entire NBA during the regular season.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.

In the next round, they lost in six games to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the final three games of the series.

The Grizzlies were able to win one of those three games without their best player on the floor.

Even though they lost in the second-round, it was still a remarkable season for the franchise.

They have such a young team, yet they finished with a better record than the Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and other notable teams.

Morant just turned 23-years-old, so the future is bright in Memphis