Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday Night

On Wednesday night, Ja Morant sent out a tweet that went viral.

Morant: "please don't judge me cuz im me"

Morant is coming off a stellar year where he 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

The points and rebounds per game were both career-highs.

Recently, he turned 23-years-old, but he was 22 during the season.

Therefore, at 22-years-old, he also made (and started in) his first ever All-Star Game.

The Grizzlies also finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, so they had a better record than the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and other teams that had been expected to have good seasons.

In the NBA Playoffs, they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games, which was the first time that Morant has won a playoff series.

They made the NBA Playoffs in 2021, but lost to the Utah Jazz.

After the Timberwolves, the Grizzlies faced off with Steph Curry and the Warriors.

At the end of Game 3, Morant got injured, and he did not play in another game during the series.

They were down 2-1 at that point, and they went 1-2 over the next three games without their All-Star point guard.

The Warriors won the series in six games, and then they beat the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals in five games.

After that, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in theNBA finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

For the Grizzlies, it was still a season to build off of.