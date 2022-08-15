Ja Morant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

Recently, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Morant was quote tweeting a tweet from Legion Hoops that shared NBA reporter Marc Stein's report about the Grizzlies and Warriors facing off on Christmas.

Stein: "Memphis at Golden State is another Christmas Day game on the NBA's preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season that is on course to be made official this coming week, league sources tell me. More NBA from me: http://marcstein.Substack.com"

Morant's post has over 54,000 likes.

Legion Hoops: "REPORT: The Warriors and Grizzlies will play on Christmas Day. (via @TheSteinLine)"

Morant: "we got what we wanted dray. @Money23Green"

The matchup will definitely be exciting, because it will feature a rematch of the 2022 second-round playoff matchup between the two teams.

The Warriors knocked off the Grizzlies in six games.

However, Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and did not return for the remainder of the series.

The Grizzlies are one of the teams on the rise in the NBA, while the Warriors have been powerhouse for nearly a decade.

This past season, they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

They missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference last season, and Morant made his first career All-Star Game at 22-years-old.