LOOK: James Harden Tweets Out Amazing Photo

On Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo. Harden has also played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets in addition to the 76ers.
Harden captioned the photo: "My @JHardenWines is dropping so soon. You ready? Dropping on @vivino on August 26th on my birthday. For more info check out http://J-HardenWines.com"

Harden just finished up his 13th season in the NBA, and he averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest.

He played in 44 games for the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the 76ers at the trading deadline.   

The massive blockbuster deal also sent three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons to the Nets.   

With the 76ers, Harden formed one of the best duos in the NBA with All-Star center Joel Embiid.  

The 76ers finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

After the Raptors, they faced off with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round. 

The Heat eliminated the 76ers in six games to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. 

Next season, the 76ers will have a full regular season of Harden and Embiid playing together before the playoffs. 

Therefore, they will likely be even better than they were this past season. 

In 2018, he won the MVP Award with the Rockets, and he has made ten straight trips to the All-Star Game. 

