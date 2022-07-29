LOOK: James Harden Tweets Out Viral Photo

Skip to main content
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden tweeted out a photo on Thursday. The 2018 NBA MVP has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder over his career.
On Thursday, Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden tweeted out a photo, and the post has over 10,000 likes in just a few hours. 

The 2018 MVP of the NBA officially re-signed with the 76ers on Thursday. 

James Harden's quote Via 76ers PR: “This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.” 

Harden began the season with the Brooklyn Nets, but was sent to the 76ers in a blockbuster deal at the trading deadline.  

The 76ers sent the Nets three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, who had been with the franchise for his entire pro-career. 

With the 76ers, Harden forms one of the best duos in the NBA with All-Star center Joel Embiid.

The 76ers were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.

However, they lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second-round in six games. 

That being said, they now have a full season of Harden and Embiid together, and they can build off of last season. 

The 76ers have been a contender for several years, but have yet to make out of the second-round of the playoffs in that span. 

