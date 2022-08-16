LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down an amazing dunk.

The post has gone viral, and one of the people who left a comment was NFL star Jarvis Landry.

Jarvis Landry's Comment

Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler, and he has spent each of the last four seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Prior to the Browns, he was on the Miami Dolphins for the first four seasons of his career.

This offseason, he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

The 29-year-old was the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he is entering his ninth season in the NFL.

As for James, he is coming off his 19th season in the NBA, and even at 37-years-old he is one of the top-ten players in the world.

The 18-time NBA All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

James is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He won the first two titles of his career in Miami, and the third in 2016 with the Cavs.

In 2020, he led the Lakers to the NBA Championship, which was the first title for the franchise since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant.