Skip to main content
LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Jarvis Landry left a comment on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post. Landry is currently on the New Orleans Saints, and has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to Instagram of his 17-year-old son Bronny throwing down an amazing dunk. 

The post has gone viral, and one of the people who left a comment was NFL star Jarvis Landry.  

Jarvis Landry's Comment 

Jarvis Landry's Comment 

Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler, and he has spent each of the last four seasons playing for the Cleveland Browns.  

Prior to the Browns, he was on the Miami Dolphins for the first four seasons of his career. 

This offseason, he signed with the New Orleans Saints. 

The 29-year-old was the 63rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he is entering his ninth season in the NFL.  

As for James, he is coming off his 19th season in the NBA, and even at 37-years-old he is one of the top-ten players in the world. 

The 18-time NBA All-Star averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

James is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

He won the first two titles of his career in Miami, and the third in 2016 with the Cavs.

In 2020, he led the Lakers to the NBA Championship, which was the first title for the franchise since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant. 

USATSI_18414914_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jarvis Landry Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_10380747_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: J.R. Smith Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17417184_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Portland Trail Blazers Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_15851639_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Alize Johnson Signing With San Antonio Spurs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_13821162_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Knicks Star Comments On Tyler Herro's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_7850181_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17987364_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dwight Howard

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17122389_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Star Tweets An Intriguing Question

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17364729_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trade Scenarios Involving Donovan Mitchell Based On Latest Rumors

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago