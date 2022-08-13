LOOK: Jason Kidd Tweeted A Photo

On Friday, Dallas Mavericks head coach sent out a tweet with a photo.

Kidd just finished up his first season as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, and it's fair to say he did a phenomenal job.

The team finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

Their best player All-Star Luka Doncic actually missed the first three games of the series, and they still had a 2-1 lead after Game 3.

After the Jazz, the Mavs shocked the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

The Suns had a 2-0 lead after the first two games of the series in Arizona.

The Mavs would then roar back to win four of the next five games.

They stunned the Suns in a Game 7 in Phoenix when they won 123-90 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals.

In the Conference Finals, their run came to an end as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the series in just five games.

The Warriors would go on to beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

For the Mavs, it was still a massive success of a season.

Doncic is just 23-years-old, so the experience will only help be even better next season.

Kidd is also one of the best basketball players ever, and he played for the Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Mavericks over his career.

He is a Basketball Hall of Famer.