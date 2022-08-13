Skip to main content
LOOK: Jason Kidd Tweeted A Photo

LOOK: Jason Kidd Tweeted A Photo

On Friday, Dallas Mavericks head coach sent out a tweet with a photo. Kidd is one of the best basketball players ever, and he played for the Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Mavericks over his career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, Dallas Mavericks head coach sent out a tweet with a photo. 

Kidd just finished up his first season as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, and it's fair to say he did a phenomenal job. 

The team finished as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games. 

Their best player All-Star Luka Doncic actually missed the first three games of the series, and they still had a 2-1 lead after Game 3. 

After the Jazz, the Mavs shocked the Phoenix Suns in the second-round. 

The Suns had a 2-0 lead after the first two games of the series in Arizona. 

The Mavs would then roar back to win four of the next five games.  

They stunned the Suns in a Game 7 in Phoenix when they won 123-90 to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals. 

In the Conference Finals, their run came to an end as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the series in just five games. 

The Warriors would go on to beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, and win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. 

For the Mavs, it was still a massive success of a season. 

Doncic is just 23-years-old, so the experience will only help be even better next season. 

Kidd is also one of the best basketball players ever, and he played for the Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Mavericks over his career.

He is a Basketball Hall of Famer. 

USATSI_17189529_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jason Kidd Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17388119_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: This Video Of Alex Caruso Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet On Saturday

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: The Warriors Are Reportedly Playing The Lakers To Open Up The 2022-23 Season

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_17580033_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 13 - DeMarcus Cousins Is Born

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17805741_168388303_lowres
News

REPORT: Lakers To Face Off With Mavericks On Christmas Day

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_12115429_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Should The Warriors Bring Back This Former Player?

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_6084188_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign Lou Williams

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_10127003_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade For Markelle Fultz

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago