LOOK: Jayson Tatum Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Over the weekend, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green got married.

There were many notable people in attendance, and one of them was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

James made a post to Instagram with photos from the event.

James wrote in the caption: "@money23green @lovehazelrenee🤎🤎🤎!!! What an amazing time it was!! Congratulations to you both on a beautiful/wonderful wedding and thank you so much allowing my Queen @mrs_savannahrj and I to be apart of the best day of your lives thus far! It’s was an honor! Love y’all 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 #ForeverSeeingGreen 💚💚💚💚💚💚 📸 @ravieb"

There are thousands of likes and comments on the post from James.

One of the people who left a comment was Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum's Comment

Tatum was at the wedding and in some of the photos that James posted.

Back in June, Tatum faced off with Green and the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics won Game 1 on the road in San Francisco, but the Warriors would win four of the next five games to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Prior to 2020 and 2021, they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

As for James, he is coming off his fourth season playing for the Lakers.

He averaged 30.3 points per game, but the Lakers were just 33-49 and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.