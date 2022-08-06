Skip to main content

LOOK: Jayson Tatum Was Asked About Trade Rumors

Dr. Justin Quinn of CelticsWire interviewed Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, and he asked him about trade rumors. The Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Recently, Dr. Justin Quinn of CelticsWire interviewed Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, and he asked him about trade rumors (the article can be read here). 

Quinn: "How do you feel if you ever see your name in a trade rumor? Is that something you think of as a compliment, does it ever get annoying, how do you deal with that? "

Tatum: "It's just the world we live in, right. It always comes from an anonymous source, but it always makes ESPN, or Twitter or whatever and everybody sees it. So you never now what is true and what's not true, but it gets people to talk about it and I guess that's the idea." 

Tatum is coming off another stellar year where he made his third trip to the All-Star Game.  

He was the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Celtics, and he has played for them his entire career. 

They had an outstanding year this past season when they made the NBA Finals.

The Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.  

They had won Game 1 of the series, but then dropped four out of the next five games. 

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons, while it was the first Tatum had ever been to the Finals.

In addition, it was the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since 2010. 

