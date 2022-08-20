LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Saturday

Skip to main content
On Saturday, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bunch of posts to his Instagram story.
On Saturday, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made a bunch of posts to his Instagram story. 

One of the photos can be seen in the screenshot captured below. 

Butler is coming off playing his 11th season in the NBA, and third for the Heat. 

The 32-year-old averaged a very impressive 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.  

He led the Heat to the top seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

In the second-round, they beat his former team (the Philadelphia 76ers) in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, in the Conference Finals, they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in seven games. 

Game 7 was on their home court in Miami, Florida, so it was a big let down. 

Butler has helped the Heat make the NBA Playoffs in all three seasons that he has been with the franchise, and in 2020 he led them to the NBA Finals.

They beat the Celtics in the 2020 Conference Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. 

Prior to the Heat, Butler played for the 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

He was the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Marquette, and this past season he was named to his sixth All-Star Game. 

Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last eight seasons.  

