LOOK: Joel Embiid's Twitter Like Is Going Viral

LOOK: Joel Embiid's Twitter Like Is Going Viral

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid like a tweet on Twitter, and the fact that he liked it is going viral. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat.
On Saturday, Twitter account @buckets posted a video of Atlanta Hawks star John Collins at the Drew League. 

They were alluding to the fact that Collins did not have a good game. 

buckets: "tough day for john collins at the drew league. got postered, became the 1st nba player to foul out at the drew & he & trae young’s squad lost"

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid liked the tweet, and the fact that he liked it is going viral. 

Bleacher Report shared it as well. 

Embiid and the 76ers lost to the Hawks in the second-round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. 

The series was wildly entertaining, and it ended in a Game 7 win for the Hawks on the road in Philadelphia. 

During Game 6 in Atlanta, Collins threw down a huge dunk on Embiid. 

The Hawks ended up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks went on to win the 2021 NBA title over the Phoenix Suns.  

As for the 76ers, the loss triggered a series of events that led to a total shakeup of the roster.  

All-Star Ben Simmons did not play in a game for the team last season, and they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for James Harden at the NBA Trading Deadline. 

Embiid and the 76ers have been a contender for several seasons, but they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs for a deep playoff run. 

