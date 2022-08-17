LOOK: Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Something

On Wednesday, NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet.

Towns: "I miss @Timberwolves basketball."

The former Kentucky star just finished up playing his seventh season in the NBA, and he made his third trip to the All-Star Game.

Last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also went 46-36, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards made up a very talented big-three.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to seal their spot as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost in the first-round to the Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

The series was a close one, and there is a good chance that they could have actually advanced if they had closed out games better.

Following that series, the Grizzlies would lose in six games to the Golden State Warriors, who ended up winning the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Over the offseason, the Timberwolves have been one of the most talked about teams in the entire league.

They completed a blockbuster trade that landed them All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.

Therefore, they now have Russell, Edwards, Towns and Gobert, which will form one of the most talented starting lineups in all of the NBA.

They are definitely a team that could be a contender coming out of the Western Conference.