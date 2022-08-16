Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Tuesday

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story.
On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. 

Durant is coming off his 14th season in the NBA, and he was named to the 12th All-Star Game of his career.  

He averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field, and dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per game.

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

Before the season, they had been expected to be a contender for a title.

Over the offseason, his future playing for the Nets has become unclear. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic had a big report about the details of a meeting that took place between Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai. 

Charania (from the article in The Athletic last week): "In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell The AthleticDurant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said."

On August 16, Durant still remains on the Nets. 

