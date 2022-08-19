LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday

On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets.

Durant just finished up his 14th season playing in the NBA, and he averaged a very impressive 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

The former Texas star was named to his 12th All-Star Game, and he also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

Yet, the Nets only finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, but got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

This offseason, Durant's future with the Nets has come into question.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on a meeting that took place between Durant and Tsai.

Charania (via his article in The Athletic on August 8): "In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell The Athletic. Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said."

In addition to the Nets, Durant has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.