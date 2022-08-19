Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday

LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday

On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets. This past season, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday morning, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out two tweets.

Durant just finished up his 14th season playing in the NBA, and he averaged a very impressive 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

The former Texas star was named to his 12th All-Star Game, and he also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest. 

Yet, the Nets only finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, but got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

This offseason, Durant's future with the Nets has come into question. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on a meeting that took place between Durant and Tsai. 

Charania (via his article in The Athletic on August 8): "In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell The Athletic. Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said."

In addition to the Nets, Durant has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

USATSI_17902379_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Sent Out 2 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14775501_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 19 - No Luka, No Problem For Dallas

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16892814_168388303_lowres
News

Former 2018 Draft Pick To Play Upcoming Year Overseas

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_6349566_168388303_lowres
News

Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15430301_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13581439_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyle Anderson Comments On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17286868_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Steph Curry Tweeted A Video

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17757054_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18141580_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

By Brett Siegel