Skip to main content
LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story

LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story. This past season, Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Wednesday 

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Wednesday 

Durant is coming off a phenomenal individual season where he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also was a good play-maker as he averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

The former Texas star was named to his 12th All-Star Game. 

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

The Celtics were a good team and went all the way to the NBA Finals, but the Nets getting swept was a huge shock. 

Durant and Kyrie Irving were expected to be leading a team that would be contending for titles. 

Over the offseason, things have become very unclear about the future of the franchise.  

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.  

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN." 

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a massive report about Durant's latest meeting with ownership. 

From Charania's article in The Athletic: "In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell The Athletic. Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said."

USATSI_15490962_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18047791_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Mike Conley Tweets 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18170597_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Pascal Siakam Tweets 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17664860_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Dejounte Murray Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_10702533_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_14754060_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 17 - Donovan Mitchell Breaks Jazz Playoff Scoring Record

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18164407_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10904004_168388303_lowres
News

The 13th Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft Is A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17486604_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Should The Grizzlies Look At Free Agent Blake Griffin?

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago