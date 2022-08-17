LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted something to his Instagram story.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Wednesday

Durant is coming off a phenomenal individual season where he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also was a good play-maker as he averaged a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

The former Texas star was named to his 12th All-Star Game.

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were a good team and went all the way to the NBA Finals, but the Nets getting swept was a huge shock.

Durant and Kyrie Irving were expected to be leading a team that would be contending for titles.

Over the offseason, things have become very unclear about the future of the franchise.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a massive report about Durant's latest meeting with ownership.

From Charania's article in The Athletic: "In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell The Athletic. Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said."