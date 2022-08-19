LOOK: Kevin Durant Posted Something To His Instagram Story

Skip to main content
On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar posted something to his Instagram story.
Durant just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and second playing for the Brooklyn Nets. 

The former Texas star signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.

This past season, he put up an outstanding 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field. 

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Over the offseason, rumors about his future with the franchise have been constantly reported on. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on a meeting that took place between Durant and Tsai. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

Prior to the Nets, Durant had made the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors. 

In 2017 and 2018, they won the NBA Championship, and Durant won back-to-back Finals MVP Awards. 

