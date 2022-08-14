LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram

Skip to main content
On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. Love began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was traded to the Cavs in 2014. In 2016, he helped LeBron James and the Cavs win the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram.

Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.

The four-time NBA All-Star has typically be a starter over his career, but this past season he only started in four of the 74 games that he played in.  

He averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

There is no question that he was one of the best bench players in the NBA last season. 

The Cavs had a solid regular season, and they ended up as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Therefore, they had to play in the play-in tournament to reach the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Brooklyn Nets on the road in the first game, and then lost at home to the Atlanta Hawks in the second game.

Unfortunately, they did not make the playoffs even though they were the eighth seed.

The Hawks went from the ninth seed to the eighth seed with the win. 

Love began his career out of UCLA as the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He played the first six seasons of his career on the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to Cleveland in 2014.

With the Cavs, he made the NBA Finals four times in a row from 2015-18, and he helped LeBron James win the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. 

