LOOK: Knicks Star Comments On Tyler Herro's Instagram Post

Recently, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made a post to Instagram.

One of the people who commented was New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley.

Herro and Quickley spent one season at Kentucky together.

Hero was the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, while Quickley was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This past season, Herro averaged 20.7 points per game and won the 6th Man of The Year Award.

The Heat were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, so Herro had a large part in their fantastic season.

Since being drafted, Herro has helped the Heat make the NBA Playoffs three times in a row.

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals, and in 2021 they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

This past season, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the east, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Quickley averaged 11.3 points per game.

In 2021, Quickley averaged 11.4 points per game as a rookie, and helped the Knicks finish as the fourth seed.

They lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, but they broke a postseason drought that had lasted since 2013.