Skip to main content
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Makes An Amazing Post To Instagram

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Makes An Amazing Post To Instagram

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar made a beautiful post to Instagram. The former Duke star has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar made a beautiful post to Instagram.

Irving captioned the photos: "VIII•XVIII @goldennn_xo Happy Journey around the UNIVERSE Mama Bear ♾ I love you and I am eternally grateful we get to spend our lives together. You have taught me so much about Balance, Love, Trust, Community and Forgiveness. 🥂’s to More memories and laughter with you. It’s been an honor to see you become a Mother and raise Kaire, and I am grateful I get to experience all of the growth with YOU. Thank you for everything my love. Continue to be a LIGHT And illuminate the path creator put in front of you."

Irving just finished up his third season playing for the Nets this past year, and he averaged an outstanding 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

He also shot nearly 47% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

When he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

In 103 regular season games for the Nets, he has averaged of 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

In addition to Brooklyn, he has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In 2011, he was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Cavs, and in 2016 he helped them win the NBA Championship.

USATSI_17544124_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Makes An Amazing Post To Instagram

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17945303_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12953042_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 18 - Larry Bird Retires After 13 Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_9353407_168388303_lowres
News

Recent 5th Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15445782_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Fan Trolling Ben Simmons At The Mall

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18135822_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Lonzo Ball's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7773546_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: DeAndre Jordan Comments On Chris Paul's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17449951_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's VIRAL Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17322022_168388303_lowres
News

The Dallas Mavericks Have Signed A Former New York Knicks Player

By Ben Stinar