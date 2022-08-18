LOOK: Kyrie Irving Makes An Amazing Post To Instagram

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar made a beautiful post to Instagram.

Irving captioned the photos: "VIII•XVIII @goldennn_xo Happy Journey around the UNIVERSE Mama Bear ♾ I love you and I am eternally grateful we get to spend our lives together. You have taught me so much about Balance, Love, Trust, Community and Forgiveness. 🥂’s to More memories and laughter with you. It’s been an honor to see you become a Mother and raise Kaire, and I am grateful I get to experience all of the growth with YOU. Thank you for everything my love. Continue to be a LIGHT And illuminate the path creator put in front of you."

Irving just finished up his third season playing for the Nets this past year, and he averaged an outstanding 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

He also shot nearly 47% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

When he is on the floor, he is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and he is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

In 103 regular season games for the Nets, he has averaged of 27.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

In addition to Brooklyn, he has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2011, he was the first overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Cavs, and in 2016 he helped them win the NBA Championship.