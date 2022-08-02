LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted Something On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with a link to an Instagram post.

Irving is one of the best players in the NBA, and this past season he averaged an incredible 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

However, the Nets had a very disappointing season as they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Not only did they lose in the first-round, but they were swept in four games.

They had been as a team who was going to win an NBA Championship, and instead they did not win a single playoff game this season.

Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and they have played two seasons together (Durant missed the first year due to injury).

In those two seasons, they have only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics).

There has been a lot more drama than winning, which is not what many people expected when they teamed up.

In 2016, Irving won the NBA Championship with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Durant won back-to-back titles with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Individually, they are two of the best players to ever play the game of basketball, but the team has not appeared to have much chemistry over the last two seasons.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."