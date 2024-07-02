LOOK: Aces Rookie Kate Martin Reps Iowa Gear During Press Conference
It seems like Kate Martin is prepared for the rematch with former teammate Caitlin Clark. On Monday, the former Iowa star was sporting Hawkeye gear while meeting with reporters prior to Tuesday's game between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever.
Tuesday's contest will be held at T-Mobile Arena, a venue that holds a higher capacity than Michelob ULTRA Arena — the traditional home of the Aces. Martin was asked for her first impressions of the site, comparing it to Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"Carver is just, I mean it is so open. There are not levels, it's just like one, huge (level)," Martin said. "It's very open and I loved it there, but it's also — it had some downfalls because it didn't feel like the fans were on top of you. It got really loud in there, but these tiered arenas are so much more fun because it really feels like there's not a bad seat in the house.
"Up in Carver, it literally felt like you were a mile away if you're sitting in the top seat. I guess I'm more used to arenas this size. But I love playing in all arenas."
Martin had a strong performance in Las Vegas' first meeting against Indiana, scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds. The Aces cruised to a 99-80 victory over the Fever.
Because of the connection between Clark and Martin dating back to their college days, there will be plenty of interest in Tuesday night's game. Based on her media outfit, Martin is ready for another matchup against her former Hawkeye teammate.