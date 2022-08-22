LOOK: LeBron James Posted Something To His Instagram Story

On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a post to his Instagram story.

LeBron James' Instagram Story

James just finished up playing his 19th season in the NBA, and the 18-time NBA All-Star averaged an outstanding 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

At 37-years-old, he is still very clearly one of the top-ten players in the world.

Some consider James to be the greatest player ever, and a lot of people think he is the second best player ever behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Next season, he will enter his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

He came into the NBA out of high school, and was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are where he began his career, and he took them to the 2007 NBA Finals, but they got swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

In the summer of 2010, James joined the Miami Heat and won his first two titles (2012 and 2013) with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

During the summer of 2014 he rejoined the Cavs, and won his third NBA Championship in 2016.

From 2011-18, James went to the NBA Finals a remarkable eight times in a row (four in a row with the Heat and then four more times in a row with the Cavs).

In 2020, he led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Last season, the Lakers did not make the playoffs.