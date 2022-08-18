Skip to main content
LOOK: LeBron James Posts Instagram Story At 4:43 A.M.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted an Instagram story very early in the morning.
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted an Instagram story very early in the morning.

LeBron James' Instagram story 

James posted the story at 4:43 A.M., and shortly after he shared a video of himself at the gym.

Screenshot of the video on LeBron James' Instagram story 

At 37-years-old, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season.

The four-time NBA Champion is still one of the top-ten players in the NBA.

On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James agreed to a new deal with the Lakers. 

Charania: "Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season."

Charania: "LeBron James’ deal is worth up to $111 million over two years based on salary cap rises."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski also reported that the final year of the deal has a player-option.

Woj: "BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M."

Last season, the Lakers went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.  

They missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

Next season, James will turn 38-years-old during the year, and it will be his 20th season playing in the NBA.

He signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, so it will be his fifth playing in Los Angeles. 

