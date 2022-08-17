LOOK: Lonzo Ball Posted Something To Instagram

Recently, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball made a post to Instagram.

Ball captioned his post: "If love is war she flying my flag… One year down, many more to go ❤️‍🔥"

The former UCLA star just finished up playing his first season for the Chicago Bulls.

He had helped the Bulls get off to a fantastic start to the year, but he got injured and only ended up playing in just 35 games (and missed the postseason).

The Bulls finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.

While they did not have any success in the playoffs, the season was still something to build off of because it was the first time that the franchise has made the playoffs since 2017.

DeMar DeRozan was also in his first season with the organization, and he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game.

He also made his fifth All-Star Game, and was a starter in the game.

DeRozan and fellow All-Star Zach LaVine looked good playing together in their first season as teammates.

With a healthy Ball, they could be a very good team.

He is very good at running an offense, and playing solid defense on one of the other team's guards.

Last season, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

In addition to the Bulls, Ball has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.

He was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Lakers.